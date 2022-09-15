Judge expected to decide on mail-in ballot counting timeline next week

The State Board of Elections made the decision last month to pursue legal action that could allow them to count mail-in ballots earlier.

A spokesperson for the State Board of Elections says they filed the petition in Montgomery County Circuit Court earlier this month.

She added that there is a hearing scheduled in the case on the 20th and that Judge James Bonifant is expected to give his decision on Friday, September 23rd.

Republican Gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox told WMAR-2 News Thursday afternoon that he had filed an opposition to the petition.