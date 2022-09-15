Watch Now
Judge expected to decide on mail-in ballot counting timeline next week

Matt Slocum/AP
Mail-in ballots for the 2020 General Election in the United States are seen after being sorted at the Chester County Voter Services office, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in West Chester, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Posted at 4:32 PM, Sep 15, 2022
The State Board of Elections made the decision last month to pursue legal action that could allow them to count mail-in ballots earlier.

A spokesperson for the State Board of Elections says they filed the petition in Montgomery County Circuit Court earlier this month.

She added that there is a hearing scheduled in the case on the 20th and that Judge James Bonifant is expected to give his decision on Friday, September 23rd.

Republican Gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox told WMAR-2 News Thursday afternoon that he had filed an opposition to the petition.

