Judge attempts to balance hunting rights and surveyor safety in order

BALTIMORE, Md. — A judge on Wednesday worked to balance out the concerns of both hunters and surveyors in the Maryland Piedmont Reliability Project controversy.

Yesterday, the parties appeared in court, with hunters arguing that banning hunting during a three-week window means they won't be able to hunt at all, and with PSEG arguing that it would be dangerous for its surveyors to be on the property of angry landowners who were hunting for deer.

The judge granted a motion to clarify the preliminary injunction, prohibiting hunting on days when the survey is happening and during the hours n which the survey is happening. It also directs the PSEG surveyors to wear a pink or orange vest when they are conducting surveys during hunting season.

PSEG said in a statement, "The safety of our surveyors and property owners is our top priority. We appreciate the Court’s careful consideration of our request to clarify the preliminary injunction. PSEG remains committed to open communication and coordination with property owners. We will continue to provide timely notice of survey activities and work collaboratively to minimize disruption."

The judge also ordered the parties to come up with a joint proposed order (or competing if they can't agree) on the best way to clarify the order, timelines, and how the parties should be communicating with each other "in order to limit hunting only to the extent necessary to protect the surveyors' safety."

That is due by next Wednesday, December 3.

You can read the full order here: