Internal DHS memo to "broaden" program for stolen benefit relief

A new Department of Human Services internal memo details the new phase for the reimbursement of stolen benefits.

WMAR-2 News' Mallory Sofastaii extensively covered the issue of stolen benefits during the pandemic and the bill introduced and passed last year to allow Marylanders to be reimbursed.

The memo, issued on Tuesday, states that they are in a new phase, phase 3.

"After further consideration, the Department of Human Services (DHS) is broadening the State Stolen Benefits Replacement Program to provide more relief to families affected by EBT theft."

The expanded relief includes funds from the state to cover benefits stolen that are not covered by the federal program addressing stolen benefits, and that were stolen after October 1, 2022.

Additionally, the memo said that there was a training session for case managers yesterday to go over the expanded relief program.

Garrett and Allegany counties had additional training "specific to processing cases" late last week "given their respective roles in processing stolen benefits claims."

