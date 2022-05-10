Infant formula harder to find even before recall

BALTIMORE — As we dig into how the shortage of infant formula is impacting you, we decided to look into the recall of several powder formulas that went into effect a few months ago.

While the recall of Similac and other brands of infant formula certainly didn't help, we have articles from January and early February showing that families were already struggling with shortages.

Here's a closer look at the timeline of the investigation and recall of powder infant formula.

To deal with the shortages, some pharmacies have placed limits on the number of containers of formula customers can purchase.