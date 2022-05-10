Watch
Infant formula harder to find even before recall

Out of stock percentages went up 3 months before first illness reported
Posted: 12:52 PM, May 10, 2022
Mike Groll/AP
Empty shelf space is seen at a Price Chopper supermarket in Guilderland, N.Y., where recalled Similac powder products were displayed, on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2010, during a 2010 recall of the product. (AP Photo/Mike Groll)
BALTIMORE — As we dig into how the shortage of infant formula is impacting you, we decided to look into the recall of several powder formulas that went into effect a few months ago.

While the recall of Similac and other brands of infant formula certainly didn't help, we have articles from January and early February showing that families were already struggling with shortages.

Here's a closer look at the timeline of the investigation and recall of powder infant formula.

To deal with the shortages, some pharmacies have placed limits on the number of containers of formula customers can purchase.