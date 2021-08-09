In Focus: Maryland Tax Free Week

BALTIMORE —

This week is Shop Maryland Tax-Free week, and we're putting what that means for students and small businesses in focus.

This annual event always begins on the second Sunday in August, but the tax-free part only applies to certain items, that are under $100.

But in addition to saving some money on taxes, the Maryland Retailers Association is partnering with the Comptroller's office to offer a scholarship opportunity for students at Maryland university, college or trade school.

To enter, you'll have to submit a photo or video (under 60 seconds) to shopmdtaxfree@marylandtaxes.gov showcasing your Tax-Free Week purchase.

The Association and Comptrollers Office would also like those creative photos and videos on social media sites, using #ShopMDTaxFree.

But many small, locally-owned businesses could use that publicity as well as the additional revenue that could come with Tax-Free Week.

"The pandemic had a real impact on stores in Maryland," says Sarah Price, the Legislative and Membership Associate at the Maryland Retailers Association. "Winners and losers were basically chosen at the beginning of the pandemic when the shutdown went into effect, because, you know, essential retailers were chosen and they were allowed to remain open and many of your small local main street type stores were forced to close and they weren't even able to remain open for curbside pickup for a long time."

