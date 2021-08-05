In Focus: COVID-19 in Maryland

BALTIMORE — Governor Larry Hogan is scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 this afternoon, putting the state-wide situation in focus for Marylanders today.

Dr. Clifford Mitchell, the Director of the Environmental Health Bureau at the Maryland Department of Health, stressed the importance of getting vaccinated.

"The way for people to protect themselves is, first and foremost, to get vaccinated if they have not yet been vaccinated," he said.

He added that the increase that the state is seeing is "primarily in people who are unvaccinated."

Here's a look at total number of cases, broken down by county and demographics.

And here's a look at the percentage of each county that's fully vaccinated.

We'll be putting the COVID-19 situation in focus all day.