How'd They Vote? SB5, a bill to require a special election to fill MGA vacancies

Key Points on the bill:
- To switch the process of filling a vacant seat in the Maryland General Assembly from appointment to special election during the first two years of a term.
- If this is signed into law by the Governor, it would be put on the ballot for voters to make a final determination.
How'd they vote?
Here's a party breakdown of the vote:
Senator Antonio Hayes (D) was the only Senator of either party to vote against the bill. Sen. Hayes represents District 40 in Baltimore City.
The bill was introduced by Senator Cheryl Kagan of Montgomery County.
The organizations that testified in favor of the bill were:
- SEIU Local 500
- Common Cause MD
- Montgomery County Women's Democratic Club
- Maryland Sierra Club
- Maryland Legislative Coalition
- Veterans for Maryland Voters
- Protect Democracy United
- League of Women Voters Maryland
- Indivisible Howard County
There were no organizations that testified against the bill, though one individual did ask the committee for an unfavorable report.