How'd They Vote? SB5, a bill to require a special election to fill MGA vacancies

Key Points on the bill:

To switch the process of filling a vacant seat in the Maryland General Assembly from appointment to special election during the first two years of a term.

If this is signed into law by the Governor, it would be put on the ballot for voters to make a final determination.

How'd they vote?

Here's a party breakdown of the vote:

Senator Antonio Hayes (D) was the only Senator of either party to vote against the bill. Sen. Hayes represents District 40 in Baltimore City.

The bill was introduced by Senator Cheryl Kagan of Montgomery County.

The organizations that testified in favor of the bill were:



SEIU Local 500

Common Cause MD

Montgomery County Women's Democratic Club

Maryland Sierra Club

Maryland Legislative Coalition

Veterans for Maryland Voters

Protect Democracy United

League of Women Voters Maryland

Indivisible Howard County

There were no organizations that testified against the bill, though one individual did ask the committee for an unfavorable report.

Full Text of the Bill:

SB5 - 2026 Regular Session by Amanda Engel