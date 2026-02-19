How'd they vote? SB1, a bill to create a policy on law enforcement wearing masks

Key points on the bill:
- The bill would require the Maryland Police Training and Standards Commission to create a uniform policy to ban the use of face coverings by law enforcement while they are on duty.
- The penalty for violating this would be a civil offense and a fine of up to $1,500.
- There are exceptions in the bill for use to protect the health or safety of the officer or during inclement weather.
- A cross-filed bill in the House is scheduled for a bill hearing on Tuesday, February 24.
How'd they vote?
Here's a party breakdown of the vote:
The only Democratic Senator to vote against the bill was Senator Mary-Dulany James, who represents Harford County. Here's a breakdown of the votes by Senator:
Some of the groups and organizations that testified in favor of the bill included:
- Indivisible Frederick Forward Coalition
- SURJ
- League of Women Voters of Maryland
- SEIU Local 500
- Wicomico County Dem Club
- AFSCME Maryland Council 3
- Law Enforcement Action Partnership
- Life After Release
- Trans Maryland
- Southern Marylanders for Racial Equality
- Greater Baltimore Democratic Socialists of America
- Maryland State Education Association
- Capital Area Immigrants' Rights (CAIR) Coalition
- ACLU
- Maryland Office of the Public Defender
Just a few organizations testified against the bill:
- Cecil County Sheriff's Office
- Maryland Police Chiefs Association and Maryland Sheriffs' Association
- FAIR (Federation for American Immigration Reform)