How'd they vote? SB1, a bill to create a policy on law enforcement wearing masks

Key points on the bill:

The bill would require the Maryland Police Training and Standards Commission to create a uniform policy to ban the use of face coverings by law enforcement while they are on duty.

The penalty for violating this would be a civil offense and a fine of up to $1,500.

There are exceptions in the bill for use to protect the health or safety of the officer or during inclement weather.

A cross-filed bill in the House is scheduled for a bill hearing on Tuesday, February 24.

How'd they vote?

Here's a party breakdown of the vote:

The only Democratic Senator to vote against the bill was Senator Mary-Dulany James, who represents Harford County. Here's a breakdown of the votes by Senator:

Some of the groups and organizations that testified in favor of the bill included:



Indivisible Frederick Forward Coalition

SURJ

League of Women Voters of Maryland

SEIU Local 500

Wicomico County Dem Club

AFSCME Maryland Council 3

Law Enforcement Action Partnership

Life After Release

Trans Maryland

Southern Marylanders for Racial Equality

Greater Baltimore Democratic Socialists of America

Maryland State Education Association

Capital Area Immigrants' Rights (CAIR) Coalition

ACLU

Maryland Office of the Public Defender

Just a few organizations testified against the bill:



Cecil County Sheriff's Office

Maryland Police Chiefs Association and Maryland Sheriffs' Association

FAIR (Federation for American Immigration Reform)



Full Text of the Bill

SB1 - 2026 Regular Session