How'd they vote? SB1, a bill to create a policy on law enforcement wearing masks

Key points on the bill:

  • The bill would require the Maryland Police Training and Standards Commission to create a uniform policy to ban the use of face coverings by law enforcement while they are on duty.
  • The penalty for violating this would be a civil offense and a fine of up to $1,500.
  • There are exceptions in the bill for use to protect the health or safety of the officer or during inclement weather.
  • A cross-filed bill in the House is scheduled for a bill hearing on Tuesday, February 24.

How'd they vote?

Here's a party breakdown of the vote:

The only Democratic Senator to vote against the bill was Senator Mary-Dulany James, who represents Harford County. Here's a breakdown of the votes by Senator:

Some of the groups and organizations that testified in favor of the bill included:

  • Indivisible Frederick Forward Coalition
  • SURJ
  • League of Women Voters of Maryland
  • SEIU Local 500
  • Wicomico County Dem Club
  • AFSCME Maryland Council 3
  • Law Enforcement Action Partnership
  • Life After Release
  • Trans Maryland
  • Southern Marylanders for Racial Equality
  • Greater Baltimore Democratic Socialists of America
  • Maryland State Education Association
  • Capital Area Immigrants' Rights (CAIR) Coalition
  • ACLU
  • Maryland Office of the Public Defender

Just a few organizations testified against the bill:

  • Cecil County Sheriff's Office
  • Maryland Police Chiefs Association and Maryland Sheriffs' Association
  • FAIR (Federation for American Immigration Reform)

Full Text of the Bill

SB1 - 2026 Regular Session

