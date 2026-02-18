How'd they vote? Redistricting bill in the House

Key points on the bills:
- This bill would change the congressional districts for Maryland for the upcoming 2026 election.
- It would also require that any legal challenges to congressional redistricting go straight to the Maryland Supreme Court.
- The bill would also add a ballot question that would ask voters to authorize this new map for 2028 and 2030, to authorize that direct-to-Supreme-Court clause, and clarify that certain requirements for redistricting are not applicable to Congressional redistricting, only legislative redistricting.
- Bill is currently in the Senate Rules committee.
How'd they vote?
Here's a look at the party breakdown of votes:
Only one Democrat voted against the redistricting map, Delegate Sheree Sample-Hughes, who represents Dorchester and Wicomico Counties.
Several organizations and groups testified in favor of the bill, including:
- SIEU Local 500
- Safe Healthy Playing Fields Inc.
- NAACP Howard County
- Indivisible Frederick MD
- Transformative Justice Coalition
- Indivisible Baltimore County
- Howard County Jewish Community Relations Council
- Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America
- Working Families Party
Governor Wes Moore also testified in front of the Rules and Executive Nominations Committee in favor of the bill.
The organizations that testified against the bill included:
- Maryland Family Institute
- Lighthouse Baptist
- Moms for Liberty-AAC Chapter
- Maryland Republican Party
- United We Matter
- Baltimore County Parent And Student Coalition
- Republican Women of Charles County
Map and Full Text of the Bill:
Here's a look at how the map would change:
And here's the full text of the bill: