How'd they vote? Redistricting bill in the House

Key points on the bills:

This bill would change the congressional districts for Maryland for the upcoming 2026 election.

It would also require that any legal challenges to congressional redistricting go straight to the Maryland Supreme Court.

The bill would also add a ballot question that would ask voters to authorize this new map for 2028 and 2030, to authorize that direct-to-Supreme-Court clause, and clarify that certain requirements for redistricting are not applicable to Congressional redistricting, only legislative redistricting.

Bill is currently in the Senate Rules committee.

How'd they vote?

Here's a look at the party breakdown of votes:

Only one Democrat voted against the redistricting map, Delegate Sheree Sample-Hughes, who represents Dorchester and Wicomico Counties.

Several organizations and groups testified in favor of the bill, including:



SIEU Local 500

Safe Healthy Playing Fields Inc.

NAACP Howard County

Indivisible Frederick MD

Transformative Justice Coalition

Indivisible Baltimore County

Howard County Jewish Community Relations Council

Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America

Working Families Party

Governor Wes Moore also testified in front of the Rules and Executive Nominations Committee in favor of the bill.

The organizations that testified against the bill included:



Maryland Family Institute

Lighthouse Baptist

Moms for Liberty-AAC Chapter

Maryland Republican Party

United We Matter

Baltimore County Parent And Student Coalition

Republican Women of Charles County

Map and Full Text of the Bill:

Here's a look at how the map would change:

And here's the full text of the bill:

HB488 - Redistricting