How'd they vote? Redistricting bill in the House

Jeff Morgan/WMAR
Redistricting map proposed by the Governor's Redistricting Advisory Commission.
Key points on the bills:

  • This bill would change the congressional districts for Maryland for the upcoming 2026 election.
  • It would also require that any legal challenges to congressional redistricting go straight to the Maryland Supreme Court.
  • The bill would also add a ballot question that would ask voters to authorize this new map for 2028 and 2030, to authorize that direct-to-Supreme-Court clause, and clarify that certain requirements for redistricting are not applicable to Congressional redistricting, only legislative redistricting.
  • Bill is currently in the Senate Rules committee.

How'd they vote?

Here's a look at the party breakdown of votes:

Only one Democrat voted against the redistricting map, Delegate Sheree Sample-Hughes, who represents Dorchester and Wicomico Counties.

Several organizations and groups testified in favor of the bill, including:

  • SIEU Local 500
  • Safe Healthy Playing Fields Inc.
  • NAACP Howard County
  • Indivisible Frederick MD
  • Transformative Justice Coalition
  • Indivisible Baltimore County
  • Howard County Jewish Community Relations Council
  • Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America
  • Working Families Party

Governor Wes Moore also testified in front of the Rules and Executive Nominations Committee in favor of the bill.

The organizations that testified against the bill included:

  • Maryland Family Institute
  • Lighthouse Baptist
  • Moms for Liberty-AAC Chapter
  • Maryland Republican Party
  • United We Matter
  • Baltimore County Parent And Student Coalition
  • Republican Women of Charles County

Map and Full Text of the Bill:

Here's a look at how the map would change:

And here's the full text of the bill:

HB488 - Redistricting

