How'd they vote in 2023? Looking back at MD's price gouging law

Key Points on the law:

The law protects consumers from price gouging during a state of emergency if the governor declares a list of essential goods and services to be protected during that emergency.

It caps the price of those essential goods and services by 15% more than the highest price between 60 days before the declaration of the state of emergency and four days before the emergency starts.

This was signed into law on May 16, 2023, and went into effect on October 1, 2023.

How'd they vote in 2023?

There have been several changes to the legislature since 2023, including delegates who resigned and took office between the two votes on the House and Senate versions of the bill.

Here's a party breakdown for each chamber:

In the House of Delegates, four Republicans changed their votes from yes to no when it came around the second time from the Senate. You can take a closer look at how each delegate voted. Former delegates' names are highlighted in a light purple color. Also, as a note, Delegate Kirill Reznik of District 39 resigned the day after the vote on HB 775. Delegate Sarah Wolek of Montgomery County, who remains in the House, started her tenure on April 3, 2023, the day before the vote on SB 542.

In the Senate, Republican Senator J.B. Jennings, who represents Baltimore and Harford Counties, switched from a no to a yes on the bill from the Senate version to the House version. Senators Cory McCray (D - Baltimore City) and C. Anthony Muse (D - Prince George's County) were absent for the Senate vote, but voted yes on the House version. Here's a full breakdown of that vote. Former senators' names are highlighted in light purple.

The Office of the Attorney General testified in favor of this law, as well as the Maryland Legislative Coalition.

Groups that opposed the law while it was being debated in the legislature included:



Maryland Motor Truck Association

Maryland Chamber of Commerce

Maryland Retailers Association

Full text of the law:

You can find the law in the statute here, or find the full text of the enrolled House and Senate versions below:

Chapter 630, 2023 (House Bill version)

Chapter 631, 2023 (Senate Bill version)