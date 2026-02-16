How'd they vote? House Bill 1, dealing with energy companies and finances

Key points on the bill:

HB1, if passed, would prohibit investor-owned electric companies (like BGE) from recovering through customer rates compensation for any company supervisor that exceeds 110% of the Public Service Commission chair's salary.



It would also require the Commission to publish guidance for what "reasonable cost limitations" should be put in place for company expenditures for things such as entertainment, office renovations, and staff development activities that they plan to recover through rates passed on to customers.



HB1 passed the House on February 6, 2026, by a vote of 97-30.

How'd they vote?

Here's a quick breakdown by party of how delegates voted:

To take a deeper dive into how each delegate voted, take a look at this table. You can also search to see how your delegate(s) voted:

The bill was introduced by Delegate Brian Crosby (D), who represents St. Mary's County.

Some of the organizations that testified in favor of the original version of the bill, which focused more on excluding money from rates going toward executive bonuses, included:



Economic Action Maryland Fund

Center for Progressive Reform

Climate Justice Wing of the Maryland Legislative Coalition

HoCo Climate Action

Maryland PIRG

The Office of the People's Counsel offered a Favorable with Amendment testimony.

The organizations that testified against the bill included:



Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

Washington Gas Light

Exelon

BGE

Pepco/DPL

Columbia Gas of Maryland

Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce



