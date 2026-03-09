How'd they Vote? HB1018 on minimum standards for immigration detention centers

Key points on the bill:
- Requires the creation of minimum mandatory standards for the conditions at immigration detention facilities.
- Authorizes the Attorney General to bring lawsuits against private entities for certain violations of the law.
- Requires the Maryland Commission on Correctional Standards to include a detailed analysis of compliance issues at both immigration detention facilities and correctional facilities, and recommendations to address compliance issues.
- The bill is crossfiled in the Senate as SB985. That bill is still in committee.
How'd they vote?
Here's a breakdown of how the vote went by party lines:
Two Republicans voted in favor of the bill: Delegate Barry Ciliberti, who represents Frederick County, and Delegate Stuart Schmidt, Jr. who represents Anne Arundel County. One Democrat voted against the bill, Delegate Frank Conaway, a representative of Baltimore City.
Delegate Vaughn Stewart (D—Montgomery County) was the primary sponsor of the bill.
The organizations that testified in favor of the bill included:
- CASA
- League of Women Voters of Maryland
- Silver Spring Justice Coalition
- Trans Maryland
- Showing Up for Racial Justice Baltimore
- Jews United for Justice
- HoCo Climate Action
- Maryland Legislative Coalition
- Indivisible Frederick Forward
- Doctors for Camp Closure
There were no groups that testified against the bill, though one individual registered an unfavorable position.