How'd they Vote? HB1018 on minimum standards for immigration detention centers

Yuki Iwamura/AP
A federal agent wears a badge of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Key points on the bill:

  • Requires the creation of minimum mandatory standards for the conditions at immigration detention facilities.
  • Authorizes the Attorney General to bring lawsuits against private entities for certain violations of the law.
  • Requires the Maryland Commission on Correctional Standards to include a detailed analysis of compliance issues at both immigration detention facilities and correctional facilities, and recommendations to address compliance issues.
  • The bill is crossfiled in the Senate as SB985. That bill is still in committee.

How'd they vote?

Here's a breakdown of how the vote went by party lines:

Two Republicans voted in favor of the bill: Delegate Barry Ciliberti, who represents Frederick County, and Delegate Stuart Schmidt, Jr. who represents Anne Arundel County. One Democrat voted against the bill, Delegate Frank Conaway, a representative of Baltimore City.

Delegate Vaughn Stewart (D—Montgomery County) was the primary sponsor of the bill.

The organizations that testified in favor of the bill included:

  • CASA
  • League of Women Voters of Maryland
  • Silver Spring Justice Coalition
  • Trans Maryland
  • Showing Up for Racial Justice Baltimore
  • Jews United for Justice
  • HoCo Climate Action
  • Maryland Legislative Coalition
  • Indivisible Frederick Forward
  • Doctors for Camp Closure

There were no groups that testified against the bill, though one individual registered an unfavorable position.

Full Text of the Bill:

HB1018 - 2026 - Third Reader

