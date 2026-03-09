How'd they Vote? HB1018 on minimum standards for immigration detention centers

Key points on the bill:

Requires the creation of minimum mandatory standards for the conditions at immigration detention facilities.

Authorizes the Attorney General to bring lawsuits against private entities for certain violations of the law.

Requires the Maryland Commission on Correctional Standards to include a detailed analysis of compliance issues at both immigration detention facilities and correctional facilities, and recommendations to address compliance issues.

The bill is crossfiled in the Senate as SB985. That bill is still in committee.

How'd they vote?

Here's a breakdown of how the vote went by party lines:

Two Republicans voted in favor of the bill: Delegate Barry Ciliberti, who represents Frederick County, and Delegate Stuart Schmidt, Jr. who represents Anne Arundel County. One Democrat voted against the bill, Delegate Frank Conaway, a representative of Baltimore City.

Delegate Vaughn Stewart (D—Montgomery County) was the primary sponsor of the bill.

The organizations that testified in favor of the bill included:



CASA

League of Women Voters of Maryland

Silver Spring Justice Coalition

Trans Maryland

Showing Up for Racial Justice Baltimore

Jews United for Justice

HoCo Climate Action

Maryland Legislative Coalition

Indivisible Frederick Forward

Doctors for Camp Closure

There were no groups that testified against the bill, though one individual registered an unfavorable position.

Full Text of the Bill:

HB1018 - 2026 - Third Reader