Howard County boundary review could impact where hundreds of students attend school

COLUMBIA, Md. — A boundary review process is underway in Howard County that could soon impact where hundreds of students attend school.

Ongoing development around Columbia Town Center has created overcrowding at Bryant Woods and Centennial Lane Elementary Schools.

As it stands now, Bryant Woods has 349 students enrolled despite only having a capacity of 289.

Centennial Lane is even shorter on space, with 719 students enrolled, but only room for 603.

Conditions aren't expected to get much better over the next decade.

As result, the Howard County Public School System is exploring ways to better utilize other nearby elementary schools including Running Brook, Longfellow, and Swansfield.

Combined, those three schools are projected to be 300 seats under capacity through 2033.

Due to its close proximity to Bryant Woods, Clemens Crossing Elementary could also potentially be impacted, although any availability is expected to be extremely limited.

Depending on what the study finds, changes could ultimately affect attendance at area middle schools like Wilde Lake, Harper's Choice, and Burleigh Manor.

Centennial and Wilde Lake High Schools, could see some enrollment changes as well.

If district boundaries were to be modified, plans would be finalized by November 21, with new school assignments going into effect by the 2026/2027 academic year.

Community members wishing to provide input can register to attend an upcoming information session.



Thursday, April 24, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Burleigh Manor Middle School Media Center, 4200 Centennial Lane, Ellicott City

Monday, April 28, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Swansfield Elementary School Cafeteria, 5610 Cedar Lane, Columbia

For more information on the boundary review process, click here.