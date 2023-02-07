Watch Now
Gun bills hearing draws large crowd to State Capitol

Posted at 1:08 PM, Feb 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-07 13:14:56-05

The hall outside the Judicial Proceedings Committee room started filling with bright orange NRA totes and red 'Moms Demand Action' shirts in the hour before the hearing was scheduled.

With nine bills on the list for the hearing, and a packed room, it could be an hours-long meeting.

The 1pm hearing includes three gun control bills sponsored by Vice Chair of the committee, Sen. Jeff Waldstreicher and two other gun bills sponsored by other Senators.

This hearing is ongoing and this story will be updated throughout the day.

