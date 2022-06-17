Gubernatorial Candidates Q&A: Rising Costs

BALTIMORE — To help you make a decision in the Governor's race this year, we reached out to all of the candidates that have filed for the Primary and asked them a set of five questions.

Our second question, "What would you do as governor to address rising costs?"

Here's how the candidates answered.

We spellchecked candidates' answers, and reformatted every answer into a single paragraph so that they could be available in a comparable way, but otherwise we have not made any edits to these answers.

Note: Candidates Kelly Schulz and Ralph Jaffe didn't respond to our requests, despite multiple attempts over two weeks.

