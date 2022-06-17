Watch
Gubernatorial Candidates Q&A: Rising Costs

Posted: 11:45 AM, Jun 17, 2022
Updated: 2022-06-17 11:45:41-04
This long exposure, zoomed photo shows a U.S. one dollar bill Monday, May 30, 2022, in Salt Lake City. Rising energy prices have been feeding inflation, which is already at its highest levels in four decades. U.S. gasoline prices hit another record high Thursday, June 2, 2022, with the average price at the pump costing $4.71 per gallon, according to motoring club federation AAA. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
BALTIMORE — To help you make a decision in the Governor's race this year, we reached out to all of the candidates that have filed for the Primary and asked them a set of five questions.

Our second question, "What would you do as governor to address rising costs?"

Here's how the candidates answered.

We spellchecked candidates' answers, and reformatted every answer into a single paragraph so that they could be available in a comparable way, but otherwise we have not made any edits to these answers.

Note: Candidates Kelly Schulz and Ralph Jaffe didn't respond to our requests, despite multiple attempts over two weeks.

The next question will be "What role, if any, should the governor play in working to reduce crime in Baltimore?"