Gov. Wes Moore signs order aimed at making Maryland energy more affordable

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore signed an executive order Friday morning aimed at making energy more affordable for residents, though critics question whether the measures will provide meaningful relief.

The "Building an Affordable, Reliable Energy Future" executive order seeks to modernize the state's energy policies and speed up cost-effective solutions to address rising energy costs.

"We are going to increase accountability for those who are delivering energy here in the state of Maryland," Governor Moore said. "Just like some of our policies are 20th century holdovers, so frankly are some of the state's internal processes as well."

The executive order includes four key directives designed to overhaul how Maryland approaches energy policy and infrastructure.

First, it directs the Public Service Commission to review utility budget billing programs to determine whether they actually protect consumers from unexpected costs.

The order also requires utilities to examine advanced transmission technologies and existing right-of-way options before beginning new power line construction. These changes would improve existing grid capacity and address right-of-way issues similar to those seen with the Piedmont Reliability Project.

A third component launches an energy site readiness initiative that will pre-approve vacant industrial sites for energy projects. Approved projects will receive state grants, with the initiative set to launch by the end of 2027.

Finally, the order establishes a Maryland Energy Advisory Council comprising utilities, labor representatives and consumer advocates. The council must present recommended changes by mid-June.

