Gov. Hogan on Colonial Pipeline: "We will keep Marylanders informed of significant impacts on our supply..."

Fuel supply concerns
<p>Oil prices have dipped into bear market territory and gasoline prices have followed, falling every day since June 2, according to AAA.</p>
Gas prices are falling fast
Posted at 5:09 PM, May 11, 2021
On Tuesday Maryland Governor Larry Hogan tweeted the state is prepared for the worst when it comes to Maryland's fuel supply.

The tweet comes as everyone waits for the Colonial Pipeline to become fully operational again. The pipeline went down after a ransomware attack. The attack shut down the country's largest fuel pipeline. It runs from Texas and all the way up the East Coast.

WMAR-2 News put the fuel supply in focus. The line delivers about 45% of all fuel to the East Coast. Even though some networks are back in service, four main lines are still offline. There are concerns about supply shortages.

In his tweet Governor Hogan writes, "We will keep Marylanders informed of any significant impacts on our supply. For now drivers should proceed as normal."

That is not the case in North Carolina where the Governor there has already declared a state of emergency.

Some states are experiencing fuel shortages, one Florida driver saying they made it to the gas station only to find out there's no fuel,
"My gas tank is basically empty, and all the gas pumps are out of service.".

And it's not just cars we have to worry about, this is having an impact on airlines. The Colonial Pipeline directly services seven airports in the southern and eastern US. American Airlines will add stops to two-haul flights at least through this week to make sure there is enough fuel. the airline is also considering tracking fuel to airports impacted by the shortage.

Southwest says it will fly planes with additional fuel into impacted airports.

