BALTIMORE — Once again, gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore has pulled ahead of every other candidate in the race in the amount of money he's pulled in.

Based on contributions filed for the July 8th deadline, all of the receiving committees that included his and his running mate's name collected a total of more than $2.1 million.

The campaign, across both parties, that had the second highest campaign pull-in across campaign committees was Jon Baron's campaign.

Robin Ficker was the candidate that filed that got the least amount of money this filing period. His and Ashwani Jain's campaigns both pulled in less money than Rushern Baker, who has suspended his campaign, but will still appear on the ballot.

If you're looking for more from this filing, you can find it in the module below.