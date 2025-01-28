Father shares his emotional story yet again, in advocacy push

It's been more than a decade since his children went missing.

His fight to find them continues, as does his advocacy in the Maryland General Assembly.

We spoke to Troy Turner back in October as part of our Maryland Cold Case series, where he told us about his kids Sarah and Jacob Hoggle.

"Sarah, she was— she was tough as nails and just amazing," he told us in October. "Then Jacob, he was— he was probably the sweetest out of, you know, all my kids, just in terms of, he only wanted to spend time with his brother and sister."



Tuesday, Turner went to Annapolis to advocate for a change to the law because of what he's been through.

Police arrested Catherine Hoggle, Sarah and Jacob's mother, and charged her with murder in connection with their disappearance.

But after 5 years of being deemed incompetent, the charges were dropped.

"We've been begging them to just fix what's broken," Turner said in October.

We sat down with Turner again, before he testified on HB195, the last bill to be heard in the Judiciary Committee hearing.

He says that when the state got rid of capital punishment, they didn't consider some of the consequences in other parts of the law.

It used to be that for crimes with a possible capital punishment, charges wouldn't be required to be dismissed for 10 years of incompetency.

"It's the same bar of killing 2 kids as stealing a $1500 TV," he says.

The bill Turner is advocating for would put back that 10-year timeline for trying to restore a defendant in a murder or rape case.

"To me, it just seems like common sense."

In addition to what Turner describes as fixing an unintended mistake, it could also protect young victims.

"Five years, I mean, you know, we're talking about kids if they're 5, 6, 7 years old. Now they're what, 12, 13, 14, and this person's right back out there, and they're still minors, they can't even defend themselves yet," he tells us.



The only opponent of the bill to testify in person on Tuesday evening was a representative for Disability Rights Maryland, Luciene Parsley.

Her main argument was that, usually, someone can be restored to competency between 90 and 120 days and if a person hasn't been restored to competency in five years, they won't be restored in 10 years.

"We are absolutely happy to work with the sponsors.. on possible amendments, we have not yet had a chance to look at those," said Parsley.

She added that there are other areas of law that can be strengthened to keep unsafe people who are incompetent to stand trial out of communities.

The bill, introduced by Delegate Jon Cardin (and cross-filed by Senator C. Anthony Muse as Senate Bill 90), has been introduced in previous years, in slightly different forms.

This will be Turner's fifth or sixth time testifying. He hopes it'll be his last, and that the bill will finally pass, but plans to continue fighting if it doesn't.

"We're here until they do it," he says.