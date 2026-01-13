Despite dropping approval ratings, Moore looking at likely reelection, finds new poll

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — In a new poll released overnight, Gov. Wes Moore's approval ratings appear to be dropping, though it doesn't seem likely it'll impact the upcoming Gubernatorial race all that much.

Gonzales Research and Media Services asked a little more than 800 Marylanders their thoughts about Governor Moore and the direction of the state.

<img src="https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/27178363/thumbnail" width="100%" alt="chart visualization" />

Though Moore's approval rating remains above 50%, in the release accompanying the poll, Gonzales shared that this is a new high for his disapproval, up from 25% of Marylanders asked in September of 2023 and September of 2024.

Marylanders were asked how they would vote if the 2026 election were held now.

Just under 50% said they would re-elect Moore, far surpassing the 28% who would vote for a Republican challenger. Just under 6% said they would vote for a third-party challenger, and more than 16% of those polled said they were undecided, including 81 Democrats who were polled.

Unaffiliated voters were split, with a little more than a third saying they'd re-elect Moore, a little under a third saying they'd vote for a Republican challenger, 13.6% saying they'd vote for a third-party candidate, and just over 19% saying they are undecided.

Marylanders were also less sure the state was heading in the right direction than they were about the Governor.

<img src="https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/27178490/thumbnail" width="100%" alt="chart visualization" />

A majority of the people asked also said that taxes in Maryland were too high. Just 8 people told Gonzales that they were paying too little in taxes.