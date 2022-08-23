Current Teacher Shortages by County District

As we prepare for the first days of school across our region, we've been keeping a close eye on the number of teacher shortages in each district and how districts have worked address the issue.

We first sent out requests for these numbers on July 29, and have followed up with requests from all districts on several occasions, with the exception of Anne Arundel County Public Schools, because they post these numbers weekly.

Here's a look the most recent data we have, and a look at the calendar:

On Monday, August 22nd we learned that Howard County Public School System's number has gone up due to last minute resignations and additional student enrollment.

Baltimore City's situation has markedly improved from late July, as we've previously reported.