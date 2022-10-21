Congressional Briefing on Iran Protests includes two Maryland Congressmen

Mahsa Amini's death at the hands of police last month sparked worldwide protests calling for freedom in Iran.

Andre Penner/AP FILE - Iranians who live in Brazil protest against the death of Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, who died in Iran while in police custody, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. As anti-government protests roil cities and towns in Iran for a fourth week, sparked by the death of a 22-year-old woman detained by Iran's morality police, tens of thousands of Iranians living abroad have marched on the streets of Europe, North America and beyond in support of what many believe to be a watershed moment for their home country. (AP Photo/Andre Penner, File)

On Friday afternoon, the Organization of Iranian American Communities held a virtual Congressional briefing on the ongoing situation in Iran, where many more people have been killed and injured during protests.

According to Dr. Ramesh Sepehrrad, a professor of Middle East Studies at the University of Baltimore and a leader at the OIAC, more than 400 people have been killed and thousands have been arrested.

The people of Iran are sending us a clear message says , Dr. Majid Sadeghpour, the political director of OIAC, "we know all of Iran is united for freedom and democracy."

The people inside Iran are calling this a revolution as opposed to a protest, according to Dr. Sepehrrad.

Uprisings have been seen in nearly 200 cities according to speakers at the briefing. And the presentation included videos of these uprisings across the country, with some videos showing protestors overwhelming the police forces sent to quell them in sheer numbers.

Maryam Rajavi, the president of the National Council of Resistance, was the keynote speaker.

"It is time for Western governments to realize that Iran is on the brink of change," Rajavi said.

AP FILE - In this photo taken by an individual not employed by the Associated Press and obtained by the AP outside Iran, protesters chant slogans during a protest over the death of a woman who was detained by the morality police, in downtown Tehran, Iran, Sept. 21, 2022. Iran’s Foreign Ministry said Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, that it summoned Britain's ambassador to protest what it described as a hostile atmosphere created by London-based Farsi language media outlets. The move comes amid violent unrest in Iran triggered by the death of a young woman in police custody. (AP Photo. File)

There were calls from congresswoman Shelia Jackson Lee of Texas on the US to help provide internet capabilities in Iran, which has been cut off by the government in some instances.

Across speakers, there was an outpouring of praise for the people of Iran, and particularly the women of Iran for their strength, resilience and sacrifice in this uprising.

Two Maryland congressman, Rep. David Trone (MD-6) and Rep. Jamie Raskin (MD-8) spoke in support of the people of Iran.

"I share the outrage and anger, of the hundreds and thousands, if not millions of women who are protesting the murder of Mahsa Amini," said Rep. Raskin.

He added, "we need to be at the forefront of Democracy."

Rep. Trone called the Iranian regime's actions, "devastating."

"In the coming days, Congress must continue to speak out against this issue," he added.

Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger (MD-2) submitted a written message that was read in part during the briefing.