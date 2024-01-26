Ceasefire resolution introduced in Maryland General Assembly

Delegate Gabriel Acevero spoke in front of the State House today about the reason he introduced a joint House resolution calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

He spoke after a few family members of people in Gaza who have been deeply impacted by the war shared their stories.

One man spoke about the last text exchange with his sister before she died during the bombing in Gaza.

The family members also thanked Del. Acevero for his support and chanted "shame!" whenever Congress and President Joe Biden came up.

"The election is coming up and we are not going to stay silent," one of them said.

Acevero said he represents a large Muslim community in his Montgomery County district and many people had reached out about this issue.

With this resolution, he's hoping to gain more calls for a ceasefire among the Maryland Congressional Delegation, saying so far that only Sen. Chris Van Hollen has called for a ceasefire.

"That is frankly not enough," said Del. Acevero. "We need to see more of our House members and our Senate members, specifically Senator Ben Cardin calling for a ceasefire."

House Joint Resolution 2 is co-sponsored by Prince George's County Delegates Ashanti Martinez, Tiffany Alsoton, Diana Fennell, Kent Roberson, and Veronica Turner, Delegate Sheree Sample-Huges from Dorchester and Wicomico and Delegate Caylin Young of Baltimore City.