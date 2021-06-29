Capital Gazette Shooting Trial: Day One of Arguments

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Jurors will hear the first arguments in the case against defendant Jarrod Ramos.

He has pleaded guilty to the charges of murdering Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, Rebecca Smith, Wendi Winters and John McNamara.

Jurors were seated for the trial last week.

The defendant requested the trial begin today, instead of yesterday, which marked three years since the shooting.

The judge granted his request.

Family members, survivors and the Annapolis community now wait for the long-awaited trial to unfold.

"The trial is long overdue," said Winters Larca, daughter of Wendi Winters.

"People do want closure," says Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman.

He added, "When you have a trial, it makes you relive what happened and that's painful."

The State's Attorney's Office says the trial is expected to last through mid-July.