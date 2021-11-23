By the Numbers - A look at the children missing from Maryland

BALTIMORE —

To get an understanding of the state of missing people in the Baltimore region, we looked through the Missing Children posters on missingkids.org.

Of the 156 missing persons from Maryland, about 63 were from the Baltimore region, with an additional 4 from our area being unidentified homicide victims.

More than 50% of these missing kids are Black. More than 20% are white, and nearly 15% are biracial. Just over 12% of missing kids are Hispanic.

These statistics are accurate as of 11/22/2021.