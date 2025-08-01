"Baltimore is saying, enough is enough:" City sees continued decrease in murders, non-fatal shootings

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City starts August having seen 84 murders and 190 non-fatal shootings, and while those are high numbers, they're significantly down from previous years.

Even compared to last year, which itself had historically low violence numbers, the City has seen a decrease.

"The decreases we are seeing as a city are not a coincidence," Mayor Brandon Scott said in a statement Friday. "They are the result of so many partners working together to advance our shared vision for a better, safer Baltimore—both today and for generations to come."

Despite July being the deadliest month this year, it saw fewer homicides than July last year, and overall homicides are down more than 24 percent from the same time last year.

&lt;img src="https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/24507033/thumbnail" width="100%" alt="chart visualization" /&gt;

By this time last year, Baltimore had already seen 111 murders. This year's 84 is the fewest in over 50 years, according to the Mayor's office.

Non-fatal shootings are also down more than 18 percent from the same time last year.

&lt;img src="https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/24506883/thumbnail" width="100%" alt="chart visualization" /&gt;

"From the brave men and women of BPD, to our team at MONSE, to our partners in the Governor's Office, the State Attorney's Office, U.S. Attorney's Office, and the Office of the Attorney General, to organizations working on the ground to prevent violence in our communities, and—most importantly—to residents standing up to violence in their neighborhoods, Baltimore is saying enough is enough," Scott said.

In another encouraging trend, there have been fewer children killed in Baltimore this year than at the same point last year. Two teens have been killed so far this year, whereas at this point last year, seven teens and three kids 12 and under had been murdered.

Governor Wes Moore addressed the reduction in youth homicides this week.

"While there is still work to be done, it is clear that this close collaboration with all partners involved is helping Maryland boast some of the most impressive crime drops in the entire country," said Moore. "The State of Maryland is incredibly proud of the work that has been done in partnership with local, state, and federal officials to take an all-of-the-above approach to public safety that is showing results across the state as we work to prevent crime and hold those perpetrating it accountable."