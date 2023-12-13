Baltimore County School ties for highest marks in School Report Card Data release

The State's Department of Education released school-level results, along with state and district results to it's 2023 Maryland School Report Card site today.

Eastern Technical High School tied with a school in Prince George's County for the highest overall score in the Maryland School Report Card assessment.

Both schools achieved 91% of the overall available points in the ranking system.

The Department calculates different areas including academic achievement and academic progress, English language proficiency and school quality and student success.

For high schools, the Department also looks at graduation rates and on-track in 9th grade.

There were three new categories added to the calculations, including eighth-grade social studies assessment.

MSDE gives each school a star rating based on the overall percentage it receives when all the indicators are calculated.



5 stars - 75% and above

4 stars - 60-75%

3 stars - 45-60%

2 stars - 30-45%

1 star - 30% and below

Across Maryland, more than 37% of schools got 4 or 5 stars, more than 42% of schools got 3 stars, and fewer than 20% of schools got 2 or fewer stars.

However, breaking that down by jurisdiction, things start to look a little different.

For instance, in Baltimore City, more than half of city schools got 2 stars, and more than 10% of schools had just one star.

Here's a look at the counties in our region and how they breakdown by star ratings:

"This is a new baseline year for Maryland, in terms of where we are and where we want to be," says Dr. Carey Wright, the Interim State Superintendent of Schools.

This is the first year of un-adjusted numbers since the pandemic. The last school year fully unaffected by the pandemic was 2018-2019.