Baltimore City Delegate steps in while witnessing hate incident in DC

"In the moment we are in complacency is not an option."
Demonstrators rally past the silhouette art piece named "Molecule Man" in front of the Edward Roybal Federal Building, at a rally against Asian hate crimes, Saturday, March 27, 2021 downtown Los Angeles. The gathered crowd demanded justice for the victims of the Atlanta spa shooting and for an end to racism, xenophobia and misogyny. (AP Photo (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Posted at 5:10 PM, May 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-23 17:10:57-04

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Delegate Robbyn Lewis was making her way back to Baltimore Sunday afternoon when she saw a man yelling racially charged things at an Asian American woman.

She stepped in.

Lewis recounted the incident over the phone to WMAR-2 News.

She says, she remembered a bystander training she took in early 2017, offered by a neighborhood church, and first asked the woman if she was okay.

Del. Lewis could only see the woman's eyes, the rest of her face was covered by a mask.

She couldn't hear if the woman responded, because the man immediately began yelling at the Delegate.

Lewis says the man began to circle the two of them, and Lewis kept herself between the aggressor and the woman.

The man said to Lewis that the woman she was protecting "wouldn't stand up for you, why do that for her?"

He spit in the Delegate's face and pantomimed slapping her, at which point Lewis called 911.

Then, she recalls, the man ran off and the women didn't stick around for the 20 minutes it took for Amtrak police officers to arrive.

This morning, the woman emailed Delegate Lewis, thanking her for intervening.

The woman told Lewis, "I didn't know what to do."

She added that "usually no one helps."

In recounting the incident, she reiterated this point, that no one else came to the aid of the Asian American woman, or the pair of them, once they had both become targets.

"Nobody alerted the mobile police unit [that was nearby]," says Lewis.

But, she says, she would do it again.

"Intolerance and discrimination happen everywhere," Lewis says. "In the moment we are in, complacency is not an option."

Stop AAPI Hate, a coalition group that address anti-Asian hate in the US has tips on what you can do if you experience or witness hate.

