Infant dies after fall from balcony in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE — An infant died from his injuries after falling from a balcony in Northeast Baltimore.

Just before 6 p.m. on May 23, Baltimore Police responded to a call for an injured child in the 5100 block of Goodnow Road.

Officers found 11-month-old Ziaullah Salarzai who had fallen from a third-story balcony.

The infant was taken to the hospital and was listed in critical condition before he died three days later.

Salarzai was set to turn one on June 18.

Homicide detectives were investigating but ultimately, the Medical Examiner's Office ruled the death as accidental.