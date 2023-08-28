Idalia now expected to hit Florida as a major hurricane

Tropical Storm Idalia is expected to become a hurricane on Monday as it will likely rapidly intensify in the warm Gulf of Mexico waters.

As of early Monday morning, Idalia had top sustained winds of 65 as it threatened the western tip of Cuba. The National Hurricane Center expects Idalia's center to pass just west of the tip of Cuba and through the Yucatan Channel.

From there, Idalia is expected to beeline for the Florida Gulf Coast, gaining strength as it goes. Hurricane watches are in place from Englewood, Florida, to Indian Pass, Florida. The hurricane watch includes the Tampa area.

There is also a tropical storm watch from Englewood to Chokoloskee, Florida, and the Florida Keys. While these areas are not expected to have a direct landfall from Idalia, the storm's outer bands could bring tropical storm-like conditions to the area over the next few days.

"The risk continues to increase for life-threatening storm surge and dangerous hurricane-force winds along portions of the west coast of Florida and the Florida Panhandle beginning as early as late Tuesday," the National Hurricane Center said. "Storm surge and hurricane watches are in effect for portions of the west coast of Florida and the coast of the Florida Panhandle, and residents in these areas should monitor updates to the forecast and follow any advice given by local officials."

Officials spent Sunday encouraging residents to begin making emergency preparations.

"Anybody on this Gulf Coast certainly from Tampa all the way up to places like Bay County, you should absolutely be vigilant right now," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said. "You should be following the track of the storm and making your preparations. Listen to the folks who are with emergency management, and local officials. They are the ones that are going to be issuing guidance on evacuating and any road closures."

In addition to winds exceeding 115 mph at landfall, some parts of the Florida coast could experience a storm surge of 11 feet, the National Hurricane Center said.

While watches are not up yet, officials have said that residents of Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina should also monitor Idalia's progress.

Hurricane Ian was the last major hurricane to strike Florida, making landfall in Cayo Costa on Sept. 28, 2022. Before that, Hurricane Michael struck the Florida Gulf Coast as a Category 5 storm in 2018.

