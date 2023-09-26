Hunter Biden sues Rudy Giuliani over laptop privacy breach

Hunter Biden filed a lawsuit against Rudy Giuliani and Giuliani's former lawyer Bob Costello on Tuesday.

The president's son claims the two men misused data from his personal computer. That is the infamous laptop that he left at a Delaware computer repair shop that eventually fell into the hands of his Republican detractors. The lawsuit claims by publicizing information from that laptop, Giuliani, who was former President Donald Trump's personal attorney, and Costello violated the federal Computer Fraud and Abuse Act.

"Plaintiff has demanded Defendants Giuliani and Costello cease their unlawful activities with respect to Plaintiff's data and return any data in their possession belonging to Plaintiff, but they have refused to do so," attorneys for Biden wrote in the lawsuit. "Defendants' statements suggest that their unlawful hacking activities are ongoing today and that, unless stopped, will continue into the future, thereby necessitating this action."

In the lawsuit, the attorneys claim Giuliani has "not only admitted but bragged about downloading data from Plaintiff's 'laptop' (even though he only had a hard drive) onto his own computer; about using his own computer to access, tamper with and manipulate the downloaded data; and about maintaining multiple copies of the data for his and Defendant Costello's personal use."

The lawsuit accuses Giuliani and Costello of breaking both California state and federal privacy laws. Biden is seeking a jury in the case.

The president's son is currently in legal hot water facing a three-count indictment on felony gun charges.

