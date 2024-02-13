How to listen to audiobooks free for 30 days

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’re a fan of all things audio, from podcasts to audiobooks, but you haven’t tried out Audible yet, now might be a good time. Audible, which is owned by Amazon but not included as part of its Prime package, has a free trial for both of its membership tiers right now. These are Plus, which is the basic tier, and Premium Plus.

You can get a month of Audible Plus or Audible Premium Plus free for 30 days.

Audible Plus is the lower-cost tier once the subscription kicks in after the first 30 days (though you can cancel at any time and avoid the charge). The subscription, however, is affordable at just $7.95 a month. As for what you get with Audible Plus, there are podcasts, meditation programs, sleep tracks, Audible Originals, and a large selection of audiobooks.

Right now, you can also level up your Audible membership with Audible Premium Plus, which includes all of Audible Plus’ features and one title credit a month. Each credit allows you to “buy” one audiobook — the cost of which is included in your subscription — and you can keep it even if you end your membership.

If you also have an Amazon Prime membership, you’ll get two title credits free a month. Premium Plus members also get discounts on additional titles for purchase and access to members-only sales.

Once your first 30 days are up, Premium Plus will cost $14.95 a month. But until Feb. 21, you can sign up for three months free, and cancel anytime before the end of those three months.

Some of the titles you can listen to with Audible Plus include:

“All Systems Red” by Martha Wells

“We Play Games” by Sarah A. Denzil

“The Starter Ex” by Mia Sosa

“Outlander” by Diana Gabaldon

“Pride and Prejudice” (narrated by Rosamund Pike)

If you’ve got kids, they’ll like titles such as:

“Diary of a Wimpy Kid” by Jeff Kinney

Audible Originals podcast, “Kidz Bop Never Stop: The Tour Bus Adventures.”

If you’re a big listener of audio content, you’ll want to take advantage of this deal while you can!

How to listen to audiobooks free for 30 days originally appeared on Simplemost.com