ANNAPOLIS — Maryland's House Rules committee advanced a bill to redraw the state's congressional map in a meeting Tuesday evening, sending it to the full House next.

WATCH: House committee advances bill to redraw states congressional maps House committee advances bill to redraw states congressional maps

Governor Wes Moore is pushing for the bill to pass — joining Delegate and bill sponsor C.T. Wilson for the hearing to speak to the committee.

"I have been very clear that if there was a national conversation happening right now about fair maps across this country, then Maryland would be a part of that conversation," Moore told the committee.

Annapolis Democrats are at odds over the bill, seeing a major disagreement between the Senate President and the Governor play out in the public eye.

Senate President Bill Ferguson is against the effort to redraw the state's congressional lines and called the map proposed "unconstitutional."

"For all those who are looking for all the reasons why we should not respond, instead of using your energy to find ways to respond, history will remember you worse," said Governor Wes Moore in his speech to the committee.

Ferguson has remained steadfast the bill is not a priority for the Senate this session.

Moore is calling for a vote, saying, "So now, as it's with the House and it's with the Senate, I would just urge them to debate that, make adjustments if they see necessary, but also, they should have a vote."

The Senate President saying Tuesday his chamber may not receive the bill for another 2 months if the House passes it.

Without a Senator sponsoring the bill, it wouldn't come over until crossover day on March 23.

"We'll deal with it then, we have a lot of important issues we have to take up first," said the Senate President.

With the bill advancing to the full House, the pressure it sets up floor debates between House Republicans and Democrats.