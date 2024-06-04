Home Pros - JES Foundation Repair - Concrete Repair

JES helps homeowners with their foundation repair, basement waterproofing, crawl space and concrete needs.

When water gets below concrete and doesn't have sufficient drainage, the concrete above can start to sink, crack, or pit. This causes safety and transportation hazards and will only worsen over time.

JES takes care of the root cause of the issues first, repairing the drainage and enabling the concrete repair. Rather than ripping up the concrete and pouring new, with is expensive and time consuming, JES uses a safe expanding foam to lift and repair cracked or sunken concrete. The foam is family and environmentally friendly and cures within fifteen minutes.

