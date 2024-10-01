Home maintenance tips for fall from JES Groundworks

Summer storms and heat can cause swelling of your home's concrete or foundation, and once the cold weather hits that can lead to cracks, splitting, or breaks.

JES Foundation Repair (JES) specializes in helping homeowners with their foundation repair, basement waterproofing, crawl space encapsulation, and concrete needs.

Fall if the perfect time to schedule a home inspection and make sure everything is good for the winter ahead. If you notice a musty smell, cracking or splitting in the walls or foundation of the home, or experience doors or windows sticking, that could be a sign of settling.

These problems will only get worse if left untreated, and a yearly inspection is a good way to catch them early.

Schedule your inspection here or call 757-829-7810.