"You The Inside Story" opens at the Maryland Science Center

BALTIMORE — There's a new exhibit at the Maryland science center.

There was a ribbon cutting today for the brand new 10,000 square-foot human body exhibit. Its called "You- the inside story" presented by Johns Hopkins medicine. It includes interactive activities that put visitors through tests and challenges that reveal their bodies capabilities, limitations, and possibilities. There are also hands-on experiences the exhibit incorporates input from the museum’s scientific council and Maryland stem teachers. Baltimore city public school students from Federal Hill prep were the first visitors to experience the exhibit.

You the inside story is the third new permanent exhibit opened at the Maryland science center in the last 3 years.