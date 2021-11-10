Wreaths across America travels to teach about sacrifice and service

BEL AIR, Md — Here at WMAR we are the voice for veterans.

As we prepare to celebrate veterans day tomorrow, a tribute to those who have served. The wreaths across America mobile museum visited Harford Mall in Bel Air today. The trailer travels around the nation, teaching visitors about the service and sacrifice of our nation's heroes.

"The exhibit is open to all so they can learn about wreaths across America and the third Saturday in December, we will be laying wreaths at Bel Air Memorial Gardens to celebrate those men and women who have served our country, says Daughters of the American Revolution member Angela O'Connor."

There were also wreath making demonstrations, and activities for children. And a place to write thank you messages.