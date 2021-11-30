'Worst year of my life': Boat parade helps woman rebuild

PASADENA, Md. — Donna Wheeler lost her husband. Then lost her house. Then found an angel in Mike Hatcher.

This year has been the worst for the legendary bartender at Pit Stop Pub.

Her husband, a 33 year veteran with the Baltimore City Police Department took ill, then COVID ended his life in the spring.

Two weeks ago, Donna ran out of her burning house only to watch it be destroyed. “Worst year of my life”, said Donna.

Mike Hatcher then walks into her life. He runs the Pasadena Boat Parade.

He brought in all the sponsors, brought in close to 30 boats and then raised money to help Donna out.

The boat parade was this past Saturday. Huge crowd cheering from the shores.

Here are the winners:

Best of Pasadena: Kevin Mills

Stoney Creek: Eric Cullens

Rock Creek: Brandon Cassady

Bodkin Creek: Jimmy Jernigan

Best of 25' and Under: Dave Williams

“Pasadena has made me very proud. I am overwhelmed with the support,” said Donna.

She is now living with her daughter and plans to build again in Pasadena, of course.