TIMONIUM, Md. — The biggest pet expo on the East Coast is coming to the Timonium Fairgrounds.

Parents, kids, and pets can participate in information sessions, variety shows, and more.

Pet parents can learn from animal experts about their furry friend, and even make a new friend while you're at it.

No matter how big or small your pet is, all are welcome. The expo runs January 27-29.

