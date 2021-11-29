Watch
Woman killed in hit and run crash in Harford County

Police lights
Posted at 1:56 PM, Nov 29, 2021
EDGEWOOD, Md. — A woman was hit and killed Sunday night as she was walking along a road in Harford County.

Desirae Standiford, 41, of Abingdon died at the scene. The crash happened on Philadelphia Road just east of Fashion Way near the Winters Run Bridge in Edgewood.

Maryland State Police said a gray ford pickup truck hit her and left the crash site.

Police have since located the driver of that vehicle and that person is cooperating with investigators.

Anyone who witnessed this crash, or who may have information about the suspect vehicle, is urged to contact Maryland State Police at the Bel Air Barracks at 410-838-4101.

