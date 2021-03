BALTIMORE, md. — A 50-year-old woman died last night after being hit by a car on Merritt Boulevard near Westfield Road just after 8 p.m.

Melissa Leicht, of the 7500 block of Westfield Road, was trying to cross Merritt Boulevard in a travel lane when she was killed by a 2006 Chevrolet Aveo.

Leicht later died at the hospital. The driver remained at the scene.

Police are investigating.