Woman in Baltimore arrested and charged with 1st Degree Murder

Posted at 5:33 PM, Sep 30, 2021
BALTIMORE — Baltimore City police have arrested and charged a woman with 1st Degree murder. 24-year-old Princess Rouzer was identified as a suspect for a stabbing that occurred on September 10, at approximately 8:10 p.m.

Northwest District officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of Clarinth Road to investigate a reported stabbing and found a 24 year-old male suffering from a stab wound to the chest. The victim was rushed to an area hospital by ambulance and was treated by medical personnel.

After Northwest District Shooting detectives investigated the incident, they arrested Rouzer on September 28, and formally charged her with Attempted 1st Degree Murder.

Princes Rouzer is currently being held at the Baltimore City Central Booking Intake Facility.

