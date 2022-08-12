White Marlin Open Leaders So Far

Tomorrow is the last day for the White Marlin Open which means today over 280 boats will be making their final attempts to catch the biggest qualifying fish. People come from every state across the U.S. to participate in this yearly event. So far, the boat C-Student from Huston Texas is in the lead.

On the first fishing day, C-Student angler Keeley Megarity reeled in a 26.5-pound Dolphin. Within 59 minutes of fishing on day three, a White Marlin bites her line. She doesn’t reel it in, but she’s still able to get 70 points. Hours later just after 12 noon a White Marlin bit her line again and she refused to have a repeat of earlier. Keeley Megarity was able to reel in the 71.5-pound fish and boat it to give her another 71 points. Today she is hoping to keep her first-place seat and win an estimated amount of 2 million 800 thousand dollars. Maryland’s own-Bill Britt-is not far behind Huston’s Keeley Megarity.

He’s from Silver Spring and fishes from his boat, Cabana. While he hasn’t caught a White Marlin, Bill Britt is in second place after boating a 511-pound Blue Marlin. he boated the large fish on day two just after 2 o’clock. Right now, Bill is on track to win the second-place prize of 960 thousand dollars. So far, Bill and Keeley are the only ones to have caught a qualifying fish in the Blue and White Marlin category. Meanwhile, there are six people hoping to have the biggest fish in the Tuna category. Right now, Jason Hersh from Maple Glen Pennsylvania is in the lead with a 247.5-pound Tuna while Anderson Bowen of Suwanee Georgia trails behind with a 246.5-pound Tuna. Maryland has made the leader board in this category too. Richard Hawse is currently in third place with a 242.5 Tuna he caught on day 4 pushing three people out of his way. The Dolphin and Wahoo category only have three people in each of their categories with all catches being under 90 pounds. So far there have been no catches in the Shark category, but the competition is not over yet. From 8 in the morning to 3:30 this afternoon, fishers will cast their lines one more time and try to reel in a money winning fish. At four, the competition will begin to come to an end with an award ceremony. That ceremony will come to a close at 9:15 tonight.