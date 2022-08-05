Where To Safely Dump Hazardous Household Waste

BALTIMORE, Md — There’s a way you can help the earth and clean out your home. This weekend Baltimore’s Department of Public Works is giving Baltimore residents the chance to safely dump any hazardous waste they have in their home. Today and Tomorrow from 9am to 7pm you can take things like automotive fluids, household cleaning products and insecticides/pesticides to the Northwest Citizens’ Convenience Center located at 2840 Sisson Street.

If you can’t make these dates, there will be four more chances to attend. September 2nd and 3rd and October 7th and 8th will be the last chances to safely dump your hazardous waste at the Northwest Citizens’ Convenience Center this year.