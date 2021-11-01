Western High School celebrates anniversary by making the campus greener

BALTIMORE — One of the oldest schools in the state is celebrating it's 177th anniversary. Marking the occasion by making campus a little greener.

This morning students teachers and alumnae from Western high school celebrated by beautifying the school's front lawn. They planted 1,000 daffodils, placed shrubs, and launched western wellness walk.

The walk is lined with inspirational messages. Teachers were the first to walk the path led by principal Michelle White.

"Today they’re learning an important principle of seed, harvest, and time. They're planting the seeds today and will see the beautiful bloom in the spring. Our environmental club and science club were also supporting and leading this effort explaining the importance of taking care of our earth we of course in our classroom with curriculum talk about global warming and climate change and just ways that we as citizens can give in small ways to combat negative changes to our earth."

Organizers say once the daffodils bloom. They'll be a symbol of commitment to the school and celebration of Western’s shining future.