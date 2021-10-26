West Baltimore will be home to new a community center

BALTIMORE — A new community center is under construction in what used to be one of the coolest spots in the city.

The 'factory' center was unveiled today. It's in the building where 'aromi d'italia' a Gelato manufacturing company used to be the center's name plays to that history. The West Baltimore renaissance foundation is funding the project. The non-profit says this center is just the beginning.

"As the once-famous renaissance began in Italy, our renaissance finds its beginnings in a former Gelato production facility. Right now the building is just a shell. But it will soon be undergoing a major renovation, a renaissance of its own, with a total investment of nearly 12 million dollars."

The new center is slated to serve several roles for both the non-profit and the community. That includes space for workforce development, classes on violence prevention, as well as space for a teaching kitchen and computer lab. The center will open next summer.