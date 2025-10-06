West Baltimore gets new Boys and Girls Club with $20 million Ravens investment

West Baltimore has a new space for kids to learn, play and grow with the opening of the Boys and Girls Club at Hilton Recreation Center.

The facility offers gym space, arts and technology programs and even a turf field, thanks to a $20 million investment from the Baltimore Ravens and support from Under Armour and local leaders.

The center provides a safe, enriching environment for youth across the city and a place to feel part of a community.

"The fact that the second kids walk in, they see 'Home of the Flock', they know that they're part of the team. They see our Boys and Girls Club team. Every corner says you're loved, but just that first moment when they walk in, they say, I'm part of this team, it's pretty special," said Jeff Breslin, President & CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Metropolitan Baltimore.

The Boys and Girls Club offers after-school programs, mentorship and sports, serving hundreds of West Baltimore youth and families.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."