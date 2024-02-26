BALTIMORE — We want to welcome Kristy Breslin to the Good Morning Maryland team!

Kristy Breslin has been reporting traffic in the Baltimore region for over 20 years updating commuters with up to the minute traffic conditions to get them where they need to go safely and on time.

Kristy is a community advocate and works closely with many nonprofit organizations to help bring awareness to their missions. She is a Harford County native, has two children Alex and Madison and has been married to her husband TJ for 17 years.

Kristy could not be more excited to join the team at WMAR and help to navigate your drive every weekday morning!

