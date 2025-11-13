Weis Markets donates $170,000 to Paralyzed Veterans of America in 10th year of partnership

Weis Markets has donated $170,000 to Paralyzed Veterans of America, marking the 10th year of the partnership between the grocery chain and the veterans organization.

Weis has raised more than $3 million to support veterans living with diseases like ALS and MS. The donations come from customers rounding up an extra dollar at checkout, with Weis adding a corporate contribution on top.

"This type of support is the type of thing that is the lifeblood of the organization. People giving are what makes our organization go," said Carl Blake, CEO of Paralyzed Veterans of America.

Every dollar helps the organization provide healthcare, housing support and resources for veterans and their families.

