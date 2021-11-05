Water main break closes Aberdeen Middle School, Friday November 5th

Aberdeen Middle School will be closed Friday November 5, 2021 because of a water main break in the area.
The building will be closed to students and staff and there will be no virtual instruction or office operations.
Essential staff should await further instruction from their supervisor.
The school district anticipates everything being open and back to normal on Monday.
