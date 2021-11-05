Watch
Water main break closes Aberdeen Middle School, Friday November 5th

Ferre' Dollar/CNN
Posted at 1:14 AM, Nov 05, 2021
Aberdeen Middle School will be closed Friday November 5, 2021 because of a water main break in the area.

The building will be closed to students and staff and there will be no virtual instruction or office operations.

Essential staff should await further instruction from their supervisor.

The school district anticipates everything being open and back to normal on Monday.

